Cardinal Burke calls resignation of BXVI into question



Louie Verricchio

As some commentators would have it, Cardinal Burke is guilty of setting up “straw men” simply by stating the obvious; namely, when it comes to the events surrounding Benedict’s so-called resignation, all is not what it appears to be.
As I’ve stated many times, no one other than Benedict (and perhaps a relatively small number of others) knows all of the details concerning this unprecedented situation, but what we do know more than justifies calling into question the validity of his resignation and, therefore, the conclave that followed.
Whether he intended to do so or not, Cardinal Burke has done precisely this.

Rafał_Ovile
Pope Benedict XVI who didn't resign (only abdicated) "simply did not err in assessing his own condition" and didn't "contradict the idea that he was in full possession of his faculties." This was a very well discerned strategy with God under extreme circumstances to reveal:
1. the consequences of disloyalty and disobedience of Princes;
2. the rotten fruits of St. Gallen's mafia;
3. and consequen… More
