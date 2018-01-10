TRADCATKNIGHT: Cardinal Burke calls resignation of BXVI into question

Louie VerricchioAs some commentators would have it, Cardinal Burke is guilty of setting up “straw men” simply by stating the obvious; namely, when it comes to the events surrounding Benedict’s so-called resignation, all is not what it appears to be.As I’ve stated many times, no one other than Benedict (and perhaps a relatively small number of others) knows all of the details concerning this unprecedented situation, but what we do know more than justifies calling into question the validity of his resignation and, therefore, the conclave that followed.Whether he intended to do so or not, Cardinal Burke has done precisely this.