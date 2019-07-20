Curia Cardinal: Francis Himself Launched Idea Of Abolishing Celibacy

Pope Francis personally launched the idea of ordaining married men to the priesthood in remote areas like the Amazon, modernist Cardinal João Braz de Aviz admitted to Abc.com.py (July 10).Aviz further announced, that "this possibility will be studied" during the Amazon Synod in October, but "not for the whole Church" adding that this [allegedly] is "not the big central problem" of the Synod.Experience has shown that little is "studied" during the Francis' Synods because most of the "results" are decided beforehand.