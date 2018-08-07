"Such Words Are Lies" - Cardinal Sarah

FamilleChretienne.fr

Picture: Robert Sarah, Abbey Anne de Kergonan, #newsNfgyclpuoa

Contraception must be refused not only because the Church forbids it but because it is inherently evil - Cardinal Robert Sarah said in a August 4 talk at the Benedictine Abbey Anne de Kergonan in Plouharnel, France.According toSarah stated that contraception reduces the woman to an "object of pleasure”.Sarah warns of those [like Pope Francis' Amoris Laetitia] who claim that circumstances or concrete situations may justify the use of contraceptives,“Such words are lies.” Sarah added calling such theories “aberrations”.