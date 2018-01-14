Clicks575
"Cardinal Coccopalmerio Contradicts The Catechism”
Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, the president of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, said in early January that there could be situations when adulterers can receive communion if they have the intention to stop sinning "but cannot".
For Father Gerald Murray, a canon lawyer and New York priest, this is “not a valid idea”, because something that is intrinsically evil can never be justified because of a good intention.
Murray pointed out on EWTN (January 11) that Coccopalmerio's theory "contradicts the Catechism (1749 and following).” About the second liaison of a divorcee Murray said: “Adultery is evil no matter what you intend.”
Picture: Francesco Coccopalmerio, © Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù, CC BY-SA, #newsKhedlxxfpb
