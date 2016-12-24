Clicks14
Planned Parenthood's forced admission
In the detailed 500-page Majority Report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee in December 2016, the inner workings of the baby body parts industry is laid bare. Along with Planned Parenthood, Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR), Stem Express, and Novogenix are the main named players. It is also revealed that a number of undisclosed, independent abortion facilities allowed the body parts of aborted babies to be harvested and sold.
Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) — who the report names as potentially guilty of federal criminal conspiracy — takes great pains to explain to the committee that the majority of its affiliates’ income never came from charging money for aborted baby body parts. And yet, the report describes how and why such a claim is irrelevant. What matters, the report asserts, is that Planned Parenthood did indeed bring in money from companies in exchange for the bodies of aborted babies, and it cannot be fully accounted for in costs.
Paperwork submitted by PPFA specifically admits that from January to July of 2015, four PP affiliates charged $55,040 for 1,132 aborted babies. (See pages 298-304 of the report.) Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte (the largest PP affiliate in the nation), Planned Parenthood Northern California, and Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest are the four affiliates who participated.
