Profound Sadness: Francis “Devalues" Christ's Person

"Pope Francis is noted for his ambiguous statements, but I find the indeterminate meaning contained in the Abu Dhabi document the most egregious," Father Thomas Weinandy writes on CatholicWorldReport.com (June 2).
For him this ambiguous document "devalues" Christ's person, "undermines the very Gospel," and implicitly subverts the divine will. For Weinandy, this is "inexcusable" and "evokes profound sadness."
Weinandy concludes that not even a pope can override the divine will concerning Christ," because the Father wants that every knee should bow at the name of Jesus, not at the name of Buddha, Mohammed, or somebody else".
