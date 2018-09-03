Clicks61
Francis Hides Behind "Silence, Prayer"
Pope Francis commented in his September 3 homily on Lucas 4 which speaks about Jesus in the synagogue of Nazareth.
He used the homily to implicitly defending himself against the explosive statement of whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Viganò who witnessed how Francis himself provided the homosexual abuser Cardinal McCarrick with a cover.
In his homily, Francis claimed that Jesus, facing opposition, stayed silent: “With people lacking good will, with people who only seek scandal, who seek only division, who seek only destruction, even within the family: silence, prayer.”
He even spoke about "wild dogs" - in Italian: "cani selvaggi" - who seek war and not peace.
Francis needs to be reminded that the Viganò statement is not about villainising its author but about hard facts involving Francis and his pro-gay friends in hushing up the homosexual abuses of Cardinal McCarrick.
Pro-gay and pro-Francis outlets like the Argentinean Clarin.com (September 1) have attempted to label the facts presented by Viganò as "attacks of the ultra-conservative", as if committing and hushing up sexual abuses is o.k. as long it is done by the liberals.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZmwliwwjcq
