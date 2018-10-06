Language
There Will Be “Surprise” Before End of Synod - Cardinal

Before the end of the Synod, the Pope will make a “surprise” - Perugia Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, 76, told his audience during a book presentation in Rome (October 4).

Bassetti said according to FaroDiRoma.it:

"If the Synod remains at the level of the universal Church, it does not go far. I believe that local Church initiatives must follow up on it. I am convinced that Pope Francis will give us some surprise. He will for sure invent something before the conclusion of the Synod."

The liberals use the codeword “surprise” in order to cover up for Francis’ arbitrary decisions and autocratic behaviour.

Picture: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti
Radulf
If he would resign that would be a very pleasant surprise.
Jungerheld
What seems to capture young people these days is anything "random". But even the youth know they use it as a distraction from what they should be focused on. And so, for the youth, the pope and the synod may be promoting meaninglessness.
