Pro-Death Politician Receives Communion - Praised by Priest, Scolded by Woman

Fernando Haddad, the socialist hopeful for the Brazil presidential election received Holy Communion earlier in October in a parish in Sao Paulo. Haddad favours aborting babies and gay pseudo-marriages. He is an Orthodox of Lebanese origin.The parish-priest, Father Jaime Crowe, welcomed Haddad during Mass and defended the sacrilege with the Francis quote “Who am I to judge?”, claiming that anyone [pedophiles and Nazis included?] may receive Holy Communion.But after Mass, Haddad was approached by a woman who told him that he was an "abortionist" who was not allowed to receive Communion and should stay out of a church.