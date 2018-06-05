Language
Old Mass Shouldn't Be Called “Extraordinary” But the “More Ancient And Constant Form”

Bishop Athanasius Schneider said in a Corpus Christi homily in Winnipeg, Canada, that the Old Latin Mass should not be called “extraordinary” but the “more ancient and constant form” of Mass.

The reason: The traditional form of Mass has been celebrated in its details during more than a thousand years.

According to NewLiturgicalMovement.org, Schneider pointed out that almost all saints of the second millennium were “drawing their spiritual strength from this immemorial liturgy”.

