Old Mass Shouldn't Be Called “Extraordinary” But the “More Ancient And Constant Form”
Bishop Athanasius Schneider said in a Corpus Christi homily in Winnipeg, Canada, that the Old Latin Mass should not be called “extraordinary” but the “more ancient and constant form” of Mass.
The reason: The traditional form of Mass has been celebrated in its details during more than a thousand years.
According to NewLiturgicalMovement.org, Schneider pointed out that almost all saints of the second millennium were “drawing their spiritual strength from this immemorial liturgy”.
Picture: Athanasius Schneider, © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsAzvdcubpyn
