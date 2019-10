On Monday morning, a group of courageous Catholics entered Santa Maria in Traspontina church, in close proximity of the Vatican.They cleaned the holy place from several statues of the Pachamama that were on display for the Amazon Synod.Then, they went several meters to the famous Ponte Sant'Angelo (Bridge of the Holy Angels) and threw the idols into the Tiber.The scene was recorded by Youtube-User Michael Del Bufalo (October 21, video below).