Not Good: Synod Document Is Projection of European Thinking Upon Amazonian Region

The Amazon Synod's working document is written mostly by a group of "German descendants” who are “not great theologians,” Cardinal Gerhard Müller told NCRegister.com (July 5),
"It has a very European perspective and is a projection of European thinking upon the Amazonian region."
Müller stressed that the text is not in accord with basic elements of Catholic theology, especially the conception of religion, “Our Faith is based on God's Revelation” while the other religions "are made by man.”
He calls the German influence on the Synod “not good” as the German Church “is going down.”
Reflecting on the Amazon recipes, he notices that female pastors, gay pseudo-marriages, and married priests exist in Protestantism, but there the situation “is worse" than in the Church.
Asked whether he supports the “Declaration of Truths,” Müller replied, “It is all true what they said, no?”
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsSkxchhnbgr
Clicks581
- Report
Social networks