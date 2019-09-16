Psychiatrist To Bergoglio’s Priests Who Sought Help: “I Need to Treat Your Archbishop”

Henry Sire, the author of The Dictator Pope, commented on Twitter (September 13) Pope Francis’ words on the flight from Mozambique to Rome, that his critics may have psychological problems and should be treated kindly.Sire observes that Francis, in his remarks, often reveals his own personality, because “it was Bergoglio who was seeing a psychiatrist while he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires.”Sire also recalls the Buenos Aires priests who sought treatment from a well-known Argentinean psychiatrist because of the "merry dance" Bergoglio was leading them.However, the psychiatrist told them, "I can't treat you, to solve your problems I would need to treat your Archbishop.”