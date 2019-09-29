Cardinal Müller: Francis Has "No Direct Link" To The Holy Spirit

Bishops and popes don't have a direct link to a Holy Spirit who would reveal to them "a new form of Christianity" or a sort of "exchangeable religion," Cardinal Gerhard Müller told the “Ratzinger Circle of Students” on September 28 in Rome (German audio below).In presence of the Cardinals Burke, Brandmüller, Koch and Archbishop Gänswein he also explained that “Christ builds his Church on Peter, not Peter his on Christ.”False prophets reveal themselves by "an ambiguous way of speaking," Müller pointed out. As examples he quoted the ambiguous phrases “We must rebuild the Church” and “The Church must convert,” found allover in the Amazon working document.He said that this text is not solidly built on Holy Scripture and Tradition but on some Francis' documents.