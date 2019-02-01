Famous Jesuit: Francis "Seems to Ignore" Political Islam, Is "Much too Naive". Entangled in "Contradictions"

“The Pope seems to ignore the history of Muslim conquests and the societal problems posed to Europe by political Islam”, Egyptian Jesuit Father Henri Boulad, an expert on Islam, told NcRegister.com (January 31).Boulad called on Francis to change his position on Islam, calling it “much too naive”.According to the Jesuit Francis "loses sight of the serious societal problems that will arise” from mass-emigration into Europe.Boulad points to Francis "contradictions" who asks the host countries to respect the culture of immigrants and simultaneously wants the Muslims to integrate and to respect its laws,“It is quite difficult to reconcile these two opposite views.”