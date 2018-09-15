Catholic watchdog group returns with revamped mission

The following is an edited news release, dated Sept. 7, 2018, issued by Stephen Brady, president of Roman Catholic Faithful

In July 2009, the board members of Roman Catholic Faithful (RCF) elected to suspend operations after 12 years of fighting corruption in the Church. Our organization began after we learned the bishop of Springfield, Ill., the late Daniel Ryan, was paying young male prostitutes for sex. Soon afterward, calls for our assistance came from around the United States. We sponsored a number of symposia in cities across the country – and picketed the USCCB on at least two occasions.We were privileged to receive the sage advice of holy priests such as Fathers John Hardon John Minkler and Peter Mascari.Yet, we closed our doors after we became convinced that clerical corruption could not be fought simply on a piecemeal basis on a local level; rather, it became clear that the greater part of the post- conciliar Church had lost the Faith. We urged our supporters to attend the Traditional Mass whenever possible, to recite the daily Rosary, to live the life of grace and to pray very hard for the reform of the Church.However, the events that have unfolded during the last several months, particularly the report of the grand jury that investigated the sexual molestation of children in Pennsylvania, have led us to believe that we must once more jump into the fray. It has become impossible for us to read the grand jury report and stand idle.The various committees and commissions proposed by several bishops are a complete waste of time and money. This amounts to the wolves investigating the wolves.In the past, RCF not only addressed immorality among the clergy, but also fought diocesan heterodox teaching and liturgical abuses. These things, while important, will no longer be included in our mission. We have one mission now: to expose the network of sexual immorality among the Catholic clergy in the United States, and to most especially to expose the bishops and cardinals who have enabled their crimes. If we work on this project for 10 years and spend hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars and save only one child from being molested, we will have considered our work a success. But, frankly, we anticipate doing much better.And now a word to the bishops and cardinals in the United States:We are going to put your diocese and episcopal sees under a microscope. We are willing to crawl into the darkest dens of depravity where children are molested and expose this entire network and enterprise to the public. To those of you willing to assist us and cooperate, we thank you in advance. For those of you who will oppose our crusade, let me make this clear: We are going to name names and take whatever remedial action we find necessary, including picketing, urging boycotts of financial contributions by parishioners and ... well, let's just say we have a few other ideas as well.For assistance in this fight we ask for the help of Almighty God and the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary.Viva Cristo Rey! Viva la Virgen de Guadalupe!