New Francis' Interview Calls for "New Humanity” and “Welcoming of Diversity”
Pope Francis has given another interview. On September 7 he spoke to Il Sole 24 Ore about jobs, environment, migration and money.
Il Sole 24 Ore is an Italia business newspaper belonging to the Italian oligarchs. Pro-gay Archbishop Bruno Forte, a follower of Francis, is a regular contributor to the paper.
Like a leftwing politician Francis calls for “a new humanism” and for a fair treatment of workers. The interview with its trivial statements has been widely ignored.
About mass-migration Francis said that a “peaceful future for humanity does not exist if not in the welcoming of diversity [gay-ideological vocabulary], solidarity, in thinking of humanity like one unique family”.
The Italian oligarchs need the cheap labour force resulting from mass-immigration in order to maximise their profits.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCrhdhtssfk
