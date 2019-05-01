ISIS and a Jesuit Priest Rejoice as Notre Dame Burns

“Notre-Dame de Paris … is the very soul of France, the soul of the firstborn daughter of the Church,” said Eugenio Cardinal Pacelli, later Pope Pius XII.1
This explains the shock and universal commotion in the face of the tragic fire that destroyed part of the cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris on the evening of April 15, 2019. In minutes, the flames devoured eight centuries of history and almost destroyed one of the most representative symbols of Christian civilization.
Indeed, Notre Dame de Paris, a pure jewel of Gothic art, reflects the enthusiasm for the Faith of the men who built it. Notre Dame is the pinnacle of that time to which Pope Leo XIII referred in his encyclical Immortale Dei (1885):
There was once a time when States were governed by the philosophy of the Gospel. Then it was that the power and divine virtue of Christian wisdom had diffused itself throughout the laws, institutions, and morals of the people, permeating all ranks and relations of civil society. Then, too, the religion instituted by Jesus Christ, established firmly in befitting dignity, flourished everywhere, by the favor of princes and the legitimate protection of magistrates; and Church and State were happily united in concord and friendly interchange of good offices. The State, constituted in this wise, bore fruits important beyond all expectation, whose remembrance is still, and always will be, in renown, witnessed to as they are by countless proofs which can never be blotted out or ever obscured by any craft of any enemies.2
