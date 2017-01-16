Clicks29
Erlich, pro-sterilization and pro-forced abortion, invited to Vatican conference
Paul Erlich, author of The Population Bomb and advocate of forced abortion and sterilization has been invited to present a paper at a Vatican-run conference discussing, "how to save the natural world."
Yesterday I posted this very informative video describing how his outrageous views were forced down our throats through relentless coverage by mainstream media. I was offering it as an explanation of the mentality ingrained in so many minds about families with more than two children somehow being irresponsible.
Now Erlich, with his dangerous ideas, is honored with an invitation to the Vatican. Are we surprised?
Continue reading about Erlich's invitation as well as the response of outrage from Church leaders and take the opportunity to sign a petition asking for his invitation to ask the Holy Father to stop the scandal.