Amazonian Synod Goes Witchcraft, “Pagan Rituals To Fight Evil Spirits”

The working document of the Amazonian Synod does not start with Christian Revelation (bible and tradition) but calls the Amazon geographical and cultural area a “privileged interlocutor” and a “source of God’s revelation”, criticises Chilean author José Antonio Ureta on edwardpentin.co.uk (June 19).Ureta points out that according to the document, the Church should include pagan or pantheistic elements such as “relations with ancestors,” “communion and harmony with the earth” and connection with “the various spiritual forces”.The document believes that indigenous rituals and ceremonies “protect life from the evils”.