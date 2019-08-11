Eucharistic Miracle In Paraguay?

A Eucharistic miracle allegedly happened in the city Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, on August 8.According to Father Gustavo Palaces, the parish priest of Our Lady of Mercy in Valle Puku, Aregua, a consecrated host turned into a kind of dried rose petals which released a red liquid smelling of roses (Spanish video below).This happened in the house of a prayer group. The host was in a receptacle used to bring Holy Communion to the sick.Members of the prayer group also claimed that some time ago a Rosa Mystica image released oil which smelled of roses. The oil was used on sick people of whom several allegedly recovered.