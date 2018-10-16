Clicks237
Jesuit General: Pope Has "No Jurisdiction" For the Church Worldwide
“There is no jurisdiction for the entire Church”, Father Arturo Sosa, the superior general of the Jesuits, said to EWTN (October 15) contradicting the First Vatican Council according to which a Pope has a "universal jurisdiction for the entire Church".
But Sosa claimed that “the Pope is not the chief of the Church” but only the "bishop of Rome”.
At the same time Sosa, an admirer of Fidel Castro, is a devout follower of Francis who like a dictator is imposing on the worldwide Church his outdated liberal views.
