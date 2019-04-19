The Grave Sin of Communion in the Hand

Pope John Paul II has twice condemned communion in the hand during his pontificate. It has never been a practice of the Church and reamins to this day a condemned heresy. How can people kneel before statues; yet remain standing and receive GOD in their hands?

The below is a compilation of various Catholic authors:

COMMUNION BY HAND - SELFCOMMUNICATING?

"The Sacred Vessels are not to be handled by others than those consecrated to the Lord."

"The right to receive Holy Communion in the hand is permitted only in times of persecution."

Out of reverence towards this sacrament [the Holy Eucharist], nothing touches it, but what is consecrated; hence the corporal and the chalice are consecrated, and likewise the priest's hands, for touching this sacrament.

"The fact that only the priest gives Holy Communion with his consecrated hands is an Apostolic Tradition."

"This method [on the tongue] must be retained."

To touch the sacred species and to distribute them with their own hands is a privilege of the ordained.

It is not permitted that the faithful should themselves pick up the consecrated bread and the sacred chalice, still less that they should hand them from one to another.

"From the Last Supper on, and during the time of the Apostles, Holy Communion was, of course, given in the hand. So it was during the age of the martyrs. And it continued to be so during that golden age of the Fathers and of the liturgy, after the peace of Constantine. Communion in the hand was given to the faithful just as we now do (in the more open and up to date sectors of the Church). And it continued to be the common practice until at least the tenth century. Thus, for over half of the life of the Church, it was the norm.

A wonderful proof of the above is held to be found in a text of St. Cyril of Jerusalem (313-386) in which he counsels the Faithful to "make a throne of your hands in which to receive the King [in Holy Communion]". This Father of the Church further counsels great care for any fragments which might remain in one's hands, since just as one wouldn't let gold dust fall to the ground so one should take even greater care when it is a question of the Body of the Lord.

According to the popular rendition, the change in the manner of receiving the consecrated bread came about in this way: During the Middle Ages, there were certain distortions in the faith and/or in the approach to the faith, which took place and which gradually developed. These include an excessive fear of God and related preoccupation with sin, judgment and punishment; an over-emphasis on the divinity of Christ, which was virtually a denial of, or at least downplaying of, His sacred humanity; an overemphasis on the role of the priest in the sacred liturgy, and a loss of the sense of the community which the Church, in fact, is.

In particular, because of excessive emphasis on adoration of Christ in the Holy Eucharist, and a too strict approach to moral matters, Holy Communion became more and more rare. It was considered sufficient to gaze upon the Sacred Host during the elevation. (In fact, this decadent practice of the "elevation" 'so the mainstream treatment of this period continues' and the equally unhealthy Exposition and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament find their origins during these unfortunate Middle Ages, a period whose liturgical practices we would do well to rid ourselves of).

It was in this atmosphere and under these circumstances that the practice of Communion in the hand began to be restricted. The practice of the priest placing the consecrated bread directly into the mouth of the communicant developed and 'sad to say' was imposed.

The conclusion is rather clear: we should get rid of this custom whose roots are to be found in the dark ages. We should forbid or at least discourage this practice of not allowing the Faithful to "take and eat", and return to the pristine usage of the Fathers and of the Apostles: Communion in the hand."

NOT

"One receives in the mouth what one believes by faith"

"...the official practice until the tenth century?"

"It is not necessary to show that it does not constitute a grave fault for a person to communicate with his own hand in a time of persecution when there is no priest or deacon."

"Do not put the Eucharist in the hands of any layman or laywomen, but ONLY in their mouths."

"Saint Cyril of Jerusalem recommended to the faithful that on presenting themselves to receive Communion, they should have the right hand extended, with their fingers together, supported by the left hand, and with the palm a little bit concave; and at the moment in which the Body of Christ was deposited in the hand, the communicant would say: Amen...."

"....Sanctify your eyes with contact with the Holy Body. When your lips are still wet, touch your hand to your lips, and then pass you hand over your eyes, your forehead and your other senses, to sanctify them."

suspect

NO

1

"Now as to the reception of the sacrament, it was always the custom in the Church of God, that laymen should receive the Communion from priests; but that priests when celebrating should communicate themselves; which custom, as coming down from an apostolical tradition, ought with justice and reason to be retained."

2

"Hoc enim ore sumiter quod fide creditur."

3

"It is not a grave fault to miss Mass on a Sunday, if one has to take care of sick person."

heresy

disobedience.

different

"Each"

"receives Christ the Lord, and He is entire in each portion. He is not diminished by being given to many, but gives Himself whole and entire to each.... the body of our Lord is contained whole and entire under the least particle of the bread."

Fragments

"Our attention is to be on the COMMUNITY..."

"...the idolatry of the intermediate to the oblivion of the ULTIMATE..."

Why?

core belief

automatic excommunication.

THIS TEXT IS OF DUBIOUS ORIGIN

Nestorian

exact opposite

presumed

not

opposite

own

"And [the Lord] said to me: ..."But you, son of man, hear what I say to you; be not rebellious like that rebellious house; open your mouth, and eat what I give you."

And when I looked, behold, a hand was stretched out to me, and, lo, a written scroll was in it ...

And He said to me; "Son of man, eat what is offered to you; eat this scroll, and go speak to the house of Israel." So I opened my mouth, and He gave me the scroll to eat. ["And I opened my mouth, and He caused me to eat that book."

And he said to me, "Son of man, eat this scroll that I give you and fill your stomach with it."

Then I ate it, and it was in my mouth as sweet as honey."

"I am the Lord your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt. Open wide your mouth and I will fill it ... But Israel I would feed with finest wheat and fill them with honey from the rock."

"I will fill it...," not "fill it yourselves."

Mother, what do you think is the worst problem in the world today?

Wherever I go in the whole world, the thing that makes me the saddest is watching people receive Communion in the hand.

"To touch the sacred species and to distribute them with their own hands is a privilege of the ordained, one which indicates an active participation in the ministry of the Eucharist"

denied

heresy