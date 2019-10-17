Third Round of the Vatican Civil War

The Vatican Bank and the Vatican Prosecutor are fighting against the Secretariat of State.
The first round was the October 1 raid in the Secretariat of State's Financial Department (Archbishop Peña Parra). It was sparked by the Vatican Bank (Gian Franco Mammì), commissioned by the Vatican’s Prosecutor’s office (Gian Piero Milano and Alessandro Diddi), and executed by Enrico Giani’s Vatican Gendarmeria.
The second round was an October 6 article in IlMessagero.it reflecting the Secretariat of State’s position. The Secretariat later asked Francis for Giani’s head and got it.
The third round is an October 17 Espresso.it article by Emiliano Fittipaldi who was fed with the Prosecution’s search order and phone tappings produced by Giani. The article contains little new information.
It speaks of “blatant irregularities” in the administration of the Peter’s Pence: misappropriation, fraud, abuse of office, money laundering, self-laundering, embezzlement, corruption and aiding and abetting.
The charged: Cardinal Becciu, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Monsignors Mauro Carlino and Alberto Perlasca, the unknown architect Luciano Capaldo, and Tommaso Di Ruzza.
Fittipaldi speaks about an attempted 250 million dollars investment in a Falcon Oil platform in Angola and a “complex system of companies” to screen the Vatican’s real estate business in London.
What is the reason for the fuss? Likely the Vatican Bank is mad at the Secretariat of State, because (1) the latter is not supposed to engage in financial operations and (2) does business through Credit Suisse, ignoring the Vatican Bank.
Where is Francis in all of this? Nobody knows. Only one thing is clear: He is totally helpless.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCgpeanefjm
Clicks310
- Report
Social networks