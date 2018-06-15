Clicks119
Francis Speaks About Soccer, Ignores Legalising Abortion in Argentina
Argentina's House of Representatives has passed a bill legalising abortion by a vote of 129 to 125 (June 14).
The bill will now go to the Senate.
On the same day, Pope Francis sent on Twitter his “cordial greetings to all those following the World Soccer Championships” hoping of “encounter and fellowship”.
But he went silent regarding the fate of his unborn fellow countrymen.
