Not Surprising: German Protestant Decline Outpaces Catholics - why?

The decline of German Protestants outpaces the Catholic decline by far, Pew Research Center has found.Since 1950, German Protestants lost more than half of their numbers while Catholics dipped from 37% to 31%. Catholics are more likely to stick to their beliefs than Protestants.Already years ago, the Protestants implemented those controversial "reforms" wanted by Pope Francis and the German bishops in order to make the Church “ready for the future” [collapse].The backbone of the German Catholics is those who were educated before Second Vatican Council with strong beliefs and a clear religious identity. For them, the teaching about salvation makes a formal involvement in Church more significant as compared to Protestants or Novus-Ordo-Catholics who usually embrace religious indifferentism.Practicing Catholics are much more likely than Protestants to oppose religious minorities (mainly Islam) and mass-immigration.