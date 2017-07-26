Bishop: It's "Wrong" to Defrock Abuser Priests

La Fede Quotidiana

Bishop Domenico Sigalini of Palestrina, near Rome, said tothat he considers it a mistake to defrock a priest guilty of abuses: "Once he is defrocked and has, for instance, become a gym teacher, can you be sure that he has changed his orientation?"For Sigalini it is clear that sexual abusers have to pay, "but not even for a pedophile priest there should be a life sentence, for ever." He adds, "Do we not say that life sentences are inhuman?""I am not at all a protector of pedophile priests, but a bishop is first of all a father for his priest and in the case of abuse I am not obliged to report to the police. The parents must take care of this first, only after it's the bishop's turn."