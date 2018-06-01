Clicks13
Gay Ideology: Pope Francis and Hillary Clinton Agree
The American commentator Patrick Buchanan noticed in TheWandererPress.com that Pope Francis’ position on homosexuality is close to Hillary Clinton’s.
According to Buchanan, Francis implies that what Catholics regarded for centuries as moral truth was wrong, or that moral truth has evolved and must be made conform to modernity,
“This is moral relativism: Truth changes with the times.”
But the question remains for Buchanan whether we have ascended to a higher moral plateau or whether we have jettisoned the truth and replaced it with the tenets of an ideology “that may be politically and culturally ascendant but is rooted in nothing but baseless assertions and lies?”
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsUriwuamxtq
