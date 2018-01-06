Cardinal Burke, The Church May Not Apologize To Homosexuals

O Clarim

Homosexuality is “an abnormal condition”, Cardinal Raymond Burke said in an interview.Talking to(December 21), the Cardinal added that God has not created anybody “to have sexual relations with people of the same sex”.Commenting on Pope Francis’ statement that the Church should "ask homosexuals for forgiveness" for the way they have been treated, Burke responded that he has "never" in his whole life encountered discrimination against homosexuals in the Church.“I don’t see why the Church ought to ask forgiveness for teaching the truth about sex and sexuality.”