Dutch Bishops Answer Petition Which Worries About Francis

The Dutch bishops' general secretary replied on April 11 to the petition the bishops received from intellectuals worried about Pope Francis' destructive policies.He acknowledged that the petition addressed “a number of very important issues” but stated that the bishops would not discuss them with the petitioners but, if the need would arise, directly with Francis.Dutch Father Cor Mennen commented this answer on his webpagecalling on the bishops to “clarify the confusion” created by Francis.He recommends to the bishops to create clarity by asking clarity from Francis and by joining the ‘Dubia’ cardinals.