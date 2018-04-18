Language
Jungerheld 2

BREAKING: Pro-abort U.S. First Lady dead at 92

The BBC article linked here describes Barbara Bush, wife of one U.S. president and mother of another, as needing to "tone down" her pro-abortion views that were at odds with her husband's party.

There is no such thing as degrees in approving of the violent destruction of the most innocent and vulnerable in the womb of one's mother. This is her disgraceful legacy as First Lady.

Now, after 92 years of opportunity to know, love and serve God, her life has ended.
Joseph a' Christian
The Bush klan is very, very kold, like a korpse. They are a deceitful, scheming bunch. Even kompared to other protestants they are extremely destruktive, the Bush gang has kaused an immense amount of human suffering and agonizing deaths. They told the workers who were kleaning up the toxik debris after 9/11, not to be koncerned of the poisonous air. Many of those workers died slow deaths, at … More
mattsixteen24
"This included her natural instinct to take a more pro-choice side in the abortion debate." There is nothing natural about this. Disgusting bbc trash.
