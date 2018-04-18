Clicks178
BREAKING: Pro-abort U.S. First Lady dead at 92
The BBC article linked here describes Barbara Bush, wife of one U.S. president and mother of another, as needing to "tone down" her pro-abortion views that were at odds with her husband's party.
There is no such thing as degrees in approving of the violent destruction of the most innocent and vulnerable in the womb of one's mother. This is her disgraceful legacy as First Lady.
Now, after 92 years of opportunity to know, love and serve God, her life has ended.
