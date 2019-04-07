Sarah Rebukes Francis: “Religious Pluralism Is Not Good”

It is not true that religious pluralism is good in itself as relativism believes, Cardinal Robert Sarah said to LaNef.net (March 29).
Sarah does not mention Pope Francis but his statement contradicts Francis' heretical Abu Dhabi declaration which claims that religious pluralism is willed by God.
The cardinal also contradicted those [like Francis] who want the Church to be a horizontal society, which instead of speaking about God focusses on social problems like migration, ecology, dialogue, poverty, justice and peace.
Sarah calls those clerics the Judas Iscariots of our time who confuse the faithful with ambiguous language and are willing to twist and bend the Word of God to gain the world’s approval.
Picture: Robert Sarah, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZozxfncyzk
