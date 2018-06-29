Bishop Fellay, “An Agreement Will Come”

Tagespost

Bishop Bernard Fellay, the superior general of the Society of Saint Pius X has told the German weekly(June 28) that Cardinal Gerhard Müller wanted his group to be excommunicated but Francis refused.Fellay is still optimistic about an agreement with the Vatican, “The reconciliation will come.”He said that conservative bishops want the Society to be recognized but the [rich but faithless] German bishops are very hostile.The Society's relationship with Pope Francis is “very good”, Fellay believes.He presented a handwritten document by Pope Francis which starts with the words “Cher Frère, cher fils” – “Dear brother, dear son”.The Society will hold its fourth general chapter on July 11-21. The most important item on the agenda is the election of the superior general. Many believe that Fellay will again be elected.