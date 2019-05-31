Francis’ Right Hand Cardinal Evacuated From Airplane

Tegucigalpa Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, president of Francis' Council of Cardinals, was evacuated on May 30 from a plane at Toncontin International Airport, Honduras. He was on his way to Rome.The reason: Honduras is presently shaken by nationwide strikes. On May 30 demonstrations closed the roads leading to the airport and travelers were evacuated.Honduras has been called a "feudalist hellhole." Its unpopular government came to power through a Hillary Clinton-endorsed military coup. This policy has triggered huge immigration waves toward the U.S.Cardinal Rodríguez has close ties to the government which makes him a potential target of the protesters.