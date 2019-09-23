Curia Cardinal-Elect Intends Building "Three Houses" in Abu Dhabi

A plot of land will be set apart in Abu Dhabi where the world's "three" monotheistic religions will each one "fully live out their own religion" [in the Arabian desert], Cardinal-elect Miguel Guixot told Zenit.org (September 18).
Guixot is the father of the heretical Abu Dhabi Document and President of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue. He considers the document he himself produced as "extraordinary."
The Vatican announced on September 18 that the Abu Dhabi group will include Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig of the Washington Hebrew Congregation which belongs to the ultra-liberal Union of Reform Judaism, not recognized by the vast majority of Jewish denominations.
Abu Dhabi is a dictatorship and private property of the Al Nahyan family. "Fully living out one's own religion" will not included Christian evangelization as it is a crime in Abu Dhabi for Christians to evangelize Muslims or for Muslims to become Christians.
Since the Eucharist is the fullness of the Church's liturgy, "fully living out one's own religion" implies that the "Christian house" will be a place of the celebration of Holy Mass despite possible Protestant protests.
