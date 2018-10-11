Welcome to Saw-Di Arabia

Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi is a Saudi journalist who fled Saudi Arabia in September 2017 and is a critic of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and the nation's de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman. He has also criticised Saudi Arabian-led [and U.S. supported] intervention in Yemen. He is currently missing and allegations have been made that he was murdered and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey sometime after 2 October 2018.Donald Trump sword-dancing with his Saw-di friends.