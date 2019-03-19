Francis Uses Devil to Cast out Gay Devil

Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna is under criticism for promoting the homosexual vice, NCRegister.com (March 17) writes.Father Kevin Schembri appears on Malta TV telling people that the gay vice was “created by God”, that it was “part of his plan,” that homosexuals “don't need to change” because they would be “harming themselves,” and that homosexual fornication is as “good” as marital love.The show had initially invited Scicluna who sent Schembri instead, saying he was “very good at answering the questions that you wish to ask.”Scicluna was handpicked by Pope Francis to investigate homosexual abuse by clergy in Chile and elsewhere.He allows a group campaigning for gay pseudo-marriage in the Church to hold meetings. In 2014, Scicluna presided a eucharist with a gay flag draped over the meal table.