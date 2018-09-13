Clicks295
Pro-homosexual Cardinal Rodríguez Denies Existence of Vatican Gay Lobby
Tegucigalpa Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, a close partisan of Pope Francis, has denied the existence of a gay lobby in the Vatican.
Talking to PeriodistaDigital.com (September 12), Rodríguez called the Vatican gay lobby “something that exists much more in the ink of newspapers than in reality”.
Rodríguez' own seminary in Tegucigalpa has massive gay problems. His auxiliary bishop Juan Pineda, 57, resigned in July after he was accused of gay fornication.
In the same interview Rodríguez attacked whistle-blower Archbishop Viganò claiming that Viganó's revelations - and not the crimes he uncovered - “hurt the faith of many people”.
Rodríguez himself is accused of financial misconduct and abuse of power.
