Conservative US-Bishop Sides With German Bishops
Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence Diocese, USA, posted on Twitter (May 8) his view on Protestant Communion,
“I’d much rather give Holy Communion to a sincere, baptized, non-Catholic spouse who shares our belief in the Eucharist, than to an alleged ‘Catholic’ politician who publicly and consistently promotes abortion.”
Dozens of Catholics commented critical on the post. Most of them explain the bishop, that it is “not either or but neither”.
Philip Johnson explains “simply “, “No Communion for both parties.”
Tobin is regarded as “conservative” who even celebrates the Old Latin Mass.
Picture: Thomas J. Tobin, #newsOwsqthkmeo
