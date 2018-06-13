“Islamic” Terrorist Receives Catholic Funeral

Benjamin Herman, 31, was a career criminal on temporary leave from prison and alleged convert to Islam who on 29 May in a so called Islamic attack, murdered in Liège, Belgium, two female police officers, one of them a Muslim, and a young man. Finally, he took another Muslim woman hostage before he was killed by police.Herman’s funeral was celebrated by Father François Barbieux on June 5 in the church of On (Marche-en-Famenne) according to media reports.CorrispondenzaRomana.it pointed out that in the past, the Church always denied a Catholic funeral to excommunicated people and to authors of violent crimes.Herman’s crimes have allegedly been vindicated by “ISIS”.