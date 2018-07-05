Clicks40
France: 58 Dioceses Without Ordinations – Old Rite Communities Keep Growing
In France, the number of ordinations has fallen from last year's 133 to 114 this year. 82 of the ordained priests belong to a diocese.
58 out of the 96 French dioceses had no ordinations this year.
According to La Croix, 20% of this year's new priests come from communities classed as “traditional” or “classical”. Priests of the Society of St Pius X are not included in these statistics.
Picture: © Saint Joseph, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsMnkddbxkqn
