ETWN needs to get back to the real doctrine...

I believe that assisted suicide and euthanasia should never be condoned. Instead, dying patients who request euthanasia should receive loving care, spiritual support, and appropriate remedies for pain so that they can live with dignity until the moment of natural death.

On their pro-life declaration that one can find there : resources.ewtn.com/pro-life-declaration/ They say here :Assisted suicide and euthanasia are not Catholic. This is a drop of poison inserted in the middle of a text against abortion and what we used to call "Modernism".