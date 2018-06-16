Trump Has Received Blessed Scapular

Guam governor Eddie Calvo met with US president Donald Trump on Air Force One when Trump made a pit stop on the island (June 13) returning from the summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore.Calvo presented Trump with a scapular blessed in the governor's house while a pilgrimage statue of Our Lady of Fatima stopped in the house.Calvo asked Trump to give the scapular to First Lady Melania Trump, who had a Communist upbringing but is now [allegedly] Catholic,"I hope the First Lady likes the scapular," Calvo tweeted.