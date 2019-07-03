Obscure Cardinal on His Way to Rome?

L’Aquila Archbishop Giuseppe Petrocchi, 70, whom Francis, for enigmatic reasons, made a cardinal in 2018, may soon be appointed to Rome, AbruzzoWeb.it (July 2) writes.Rumors in L’Aquila say that Petrocchi may replace Cardinal Beniamino Stella, 77, as the new Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy.Petrocchi was also mentioned as the possible successor of Martyr Cardinal George Pell as the Secretary for the Economy.AbruzzoWeb.it points out that Petrocchi has drastically reduced new appointments in L'Aquila and that those appointments made are all “until otherwise provided.”