Hardliner Bergoglio Bishop Exiles Priest For Being Catholic
Hardliner liberal Bishop Raúl Martín of Santa Rosa, Argentina, ordered Father Luis Murri in December to leave his diocese.
The reason: Murri is a Catholic priest who preaches Catholic doctrine. For Bishop Martín he does not fit into his [heterodox] diocese.
Murri was originally ordained a priest for San Rafael diocese, but three years after his ordination he changed to Santa Rosa because the local bishop had asked San Rafael for priests.
Monsignor Martín is a former auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Bergoglio. He is an aggressive enemy of receiving Communion while kneeling and even rebuked altar boys publicly for doing so.
Picture: Luis Murri, #newsNufgstrqol
