Two Tombs To Be Opened in Vatican Cemetery

A Vatican Court has ordered the opening of two tombs at the Vatican Teutonic Cemetery on July 11, in search of the body of Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee. Emanuela mysteriously disappeared in 1983 at the age of 15 in Rome.
The tombs are opened at the request of the Orlandi family. It is very likely that nothing relevant to the Orlandi case will be found there.
The Orlandi case has become an endless story that is regularly resurrected by the oligarch media in order to spread baseless suspicions against the Church.
Picture: Emanuela Orlandi, #newsOmqvlaaxyv
One making up the story was Fr Amorth (on the case of Orlandi) in 2012:
"This was a crime with a sexual motive. Parties were organised, with a Vatican gendarme acting as the 'recruiter' of the girls. "The network involved diplomatic personnel from a foreign embassy to the Holy See. I believe Emanuela ended up a victim of this circle," Father Amorth, the honorary president of the International Association of Exorcists, told La Stampa newspaper."
Baseless suspicions......................yeah. Well she was taken. It was in the Vatican. The Vatican is staffed by perverts. The perverts and Our Holy Father ALWAYS cover up or lie about such cases.... Yeah baseless. Right....
It's getting like a Dan Brown novel.