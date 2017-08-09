클릭 수106
What happened During the Nigerian Shooting
Father Jude Onwuasor, the parish-priest of St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Nigeria, has narrated how an unknown gunman killed 12 faithful during last Sunday's Mass at 7 a.m. According to him, the gunman, dressed in black attire, executed two rounds of shootings. “We were about to introduce the prayers of the faithful when the whole trouble began."
Joel Obunadike, who lost his uncle, his brother’s wife and a baby said to Vanguard they were facing the alter when the gunman shot them from behind.
“I did not rush out like others immediately and it was most of the people who tried to escape that were either killed or wounded.”
For "prayers of the faithful" see: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Intercessions
