Archbishop "Delighted" About Biggest Mosque in France

Reims Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, France, expressed his delight about the Grand Mosque of Reims, the largest mosque in France, during its inauguration on March 14.The archbishop gave a speech at the event. He recalled that his predecessor has supported the project right from the start.De Moulins-Beaufort said literally, “Together with me, the Catholics of Reims are delighted that you can glorify God the creator and the merciful in this place.”