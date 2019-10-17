Moderate Bishop: Catholic Women Don’t Want Ordination

Picture: Wellington de Queiroz Vieira, #newsQzlwyvoecv

Celibacy is not the reason for a lack of vocations, but the scandals and the lack of holiness among priests are.The moderate Cristalândia Bishop Wellington de Queiroz Vieira, 51, Brazil, said this at the October 16 Synod’s presser. He pointed out that “many” share his views.Vieira also spoke against female deacons and added that “most [practicing Catholic] women I know are not interested” in Holy Orders.Holy Orders for women are mainly demanded by those who believe that Holy Orders are not necessary anyway to celebrate the sacraments.