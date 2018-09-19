Clicks268
Orban or not to ban: why decent people in the West support Hungary.
Most MEPs, NATO, the European Commission, George Soros, the CIA and the vast majority of the West’s MSM support the European Union in its determination to get rid of Viktor Orban and bring Hungarian nationalism to heel. Those groups alone represent seven excellent reasons to support the government in Budapest. The Hungarians have been screwed royally by Versailles, the Germans, and the Russians over the last century. They are not going to give up their hard-fought freedom now.
¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤
One of the purposes of free speech in the blogosphere is to fill in the gaps left by whores working in the Western mainstream media. It’s important to do this while we still can, because – via various subterfuges – our mediocre bloc-leaders intend that we should either be told lies, or nothing at all. Neoliberal globalism is, we’re told, about choice.
Being neither neoliberal or socialist, but rather a person who prefers benign nationalism and democratically mutual localism to oppressive systemic ideologies, I continue to prefer cognitive dissidence to cognitive dissonance. That is my choice, and I will continue to exercise it until somebody shuts me up.
In another demonstration of its ability to goose-step on a human face, the European Parliament last Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn the Hungarian majority Party Fidesz (and its leader Viktor Orban) for displaying “declining democratic values”.
It is impossible to overstate the obscene hypocrisy in this charge. Here we see an unelected power centre based in Brussels dictating its own version of facts as “directives” – to MEPs often elected by the votes of under 50% of the electorate. These latter have absolutely no history of overruling their bureaucratic masters, but instead vote again and again to demand that EU citizens “think again” when they say “no” to the European Commission in referendums. At other times (in relation to Greece during 2010) elections are bluntly forbidden, and at other times still (Greece again) overwhelming votes by the populace are ignored, and undermined by the illegal use of the unaccountable powers vested in the European Central Bank.
So as nobody in the docile Western MSM is going to broadcast Viktor Orban’s response to the gang-rape of Hungarian values, there follows a key extract from it:
“I know that you have already formed your opinions. I know that the majority of you will vote in favour of the report….I also know that my contribution now will not sway your opinions. Yet still I have come here – because you are not about to denounce a government, but a country and a people….You will denounce the Hungary which rose and took up arms against the world’s largest army, against the Soviets, which made the highest sacrifice for freedom and democracy, and – when it was needed – opened its borders to its East German brothers and sisters in distress….What you are claiming is no less than saying that the Hungarian people are not sufficiently capable of being trusted to judge what is in their own interests. You think that you know the needs of the Hungarian people better than the Hungarian people themselves….”
By contrast, the person they accuse of pursuing the decline in “democratic values” has been – via undisputed universal suffrage among Hungarian citizens – recently been sworn in for the fourth time in five opportunities as the Prime Minister…with far more votes behind him than any other single Party.
Hungary is one of the few EU member States with a population smaller than that of Greece. For those who follow the the “democratic values” of the European Commission, it will come as no surprise to see that the two members Brussels has chosen to bully have two things in common: they choose to dissent from geopolitical neo-fascism, and they have little real economic power to flex against those who casually assume that Might is Right, and the “weak” must be punished.
Leading the social media charge of triumphalist control freaks against Orban is Guy Verhofstadt, a man who failed to declare Greek business interests when smearing Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras during 2011, and last week slandered the Hungarian PM without apology, at the same time condescendingly informing the Hungarian People that they “deserved better” than Viktor Orban. It is a very odd person indeed who – knowing little or nothing about Hungarian culture and history – would presume to preach to an electorate about whom it ought to deserve. But then, such has always been the way with the bubble-dwellers in Brussels, Frankfurt and Berlin.
Read full article here.
¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤
One of the purposes of free speech in the blogosphere is to fill in the gaps left by whores working in the Western mainstream media. It’s important to do this while we still can, because – via various subterfuges – our mediocre bloc-leaders intend that we should either be told lies, or nothing at all. Neoliberal globalism is, we’re told, about choice.
Being neither neoliberal or socialist, but rather a person who prefers benign nationalism and democratically mutual localism to oppressive systemic ideologies, I continue to prefer cognitive dissidence to cognitive dissonance. That is my choice, and I will continue to exercise it until somebody shuts me up.
In another demonstration of its ability to goose-step on a human face, the European Parliament last Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn the Hungarian majority Party Fidesz (and its leader Viktor Orban) for displaying “declining democratic values”.
It is impossible to overstate the obscene hypocrisy in this charge. Here we see an unelected power centre based in Brussels dictating its own version of facts as “directives” – to MEPs often elected by the votes of under 50% of the electorate. These latter have absolutely no history of overruling their bureaucratic masters, but instead vote again and again to demand that EU citizens “think again” when they say “no” to the European Commission in referendums. At other times (in relation to Greece during 2010) elections are bluntly forbidden, and at other times still (Greece again) overwhelming votes by the populace are ignored, and undermined by the illegal use of the unaccountable powers vested in the European Central Bank.
So as nobody in the docile Western MSM is going to broadcast Viktor Orban’s response to the gang-rape of Hungarian values, there follows a key extract from it:
“I know that you have already formed your opinions. I know that the majority of you will vote in favour of the report….I also know that my contribution now will not sway your opinions. Yet still I have come here – because you are not about to denounce a government, but a country and a people….You will denounce the Hungary which rose and took up arms against the world’s largest army, against the Soviets, which made the highest sacrifice for freedom and democracy, and – when it was needed – opened its borders to its East German brothers and sisters in distress….What you are claiming is no less than saying that the Hungarian people are not sufficiently capable of being trusted to judge what is in their own interests. You think that you know the needs of the Hungarian people better than the Hungarian people themselves….”
By contrast, the person they accuse of pursuing the decline in “democratic values” has been – via undisputed universal suffrage among Hungarian citizens – recently been sworn in for the fourth time in five opportunities as the Prime Minister…with far more votes behind him than any other single Party.
Hungary is one of the few EU member States with a population smaller than that of Greece. For those who follow the the “democratic values” of the European Commission, it will come as no surprise to see that the two members Brussels has chosen to bully have two things in common: they choose to dissent from geopolitical neo-fascism, and they have little real economic power to flex against those who casually assume that Might is Right, and the “weak” must be punished.
Leading the social media charge of triumphalist control freaks against Orban is Guy Verhofstadt, a man who failed to declare Greek business interests when smearing Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras during 2011, and last week slandered the Hungarian PM without apology, at the same time condescendingly informing the Hungarian People that they “deserved better” than Viktor Orban. It is a very odd person indeed who – knowing little or nothing about Hungarian culture and history – would presume to preach to an electorate about whom it ought to deserve. But then, such has always been the way with the bubble-dwellers in Brussels, Frankfurt and Berlin.
Read full article here.